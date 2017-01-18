Pennsylvania National Guard troops prepare a convoy from Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa., to head to Washington D.C. Jan. 18 in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Along with about 7,000 troops across the nation, approximately 1,000 Commonwealth Soldiers and Airmen were tasked with critical inaugural missions, including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services and communication and ceremonial duties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 21:06 Photo ID: 3108315 VIRIN: 170118-Z-QM265-001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.57 MB Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headed to 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.