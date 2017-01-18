(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Headed to 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5]

    Headed to 58th Presidential Inauguration

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Pennsylvania National Guard troops prepare a convoy from Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa., to head to Washington D.C. Jan. 18 in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Along with about 7,000 troops across the nation, approximately 1,000 Commonwealth Soldiers and Airmen were tasked with critical inaugural missions, including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services and communication and ceremonial duties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 21:06
    Photo ID: 3108315
    VIRIN: 170118-Z-QM265-001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headed to 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    PA Guardsmen prepare to serve at 58th inauguration
    Preparing for inauguration duties
    Pennsylvania packs for inauguration mission
    PA Air National Guardsmen serve thousands at 58th inauguration
    Headed to 58th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    58th InaugurationPennsylvania National GuardInauguration ConvoyFort Indiantown Gap

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT