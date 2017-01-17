Golf Company - Receiving

New recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, prepare to make their phone calls home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 17. Recruits will not be able to make another phone call until the end of recruit training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Golf Company is scheduled to graduate April 14.

