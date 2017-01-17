(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Golf Company - Receiving [Image 7 of 7]

    Golf Company - Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Angelica Annastas 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A new recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, grabs a pair of shower shoes during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 17. Recruits receive shower shoes as part of their initial gear set. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Golf Company is scheduled to graduate April 14.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 14:01
    Photo ID: 3107671
    VIRIN: 170117-M-WQ808-020
    Resolution: 5408x3511
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company - Receiving [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

