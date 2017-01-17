New recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, move to the contraband room during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 17. Although recruits are confused and disoriented during this portion of training, the chaos serves a purpose during the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Golf Company is scheduled to graduate April 14.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 14:01 Photo ID: 3107689 VIRIN: 170117-M-WQ808-050 Resolution: 2956x5074 Size: 1.41 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company - Receiving [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.