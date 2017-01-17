Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are welcomed to recruit training during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 17. Once the recruits step off the bus, they immediately begin the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Golf Company is scheduled to graduate April 14.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 14:01 Photo ID: 3107686 VIRIN: 170117-M-WQ808-040 Resolution: 5394x3498 Size: 1.35 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company - Receiving [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.