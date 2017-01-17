Golf Company - Receiving

New recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are given a Uniform Code of Military Justice brief at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 17. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles of the UCMJ that apply to them while they are in recruit training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Golf Company is scheduled to graduate April 14.

