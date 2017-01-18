Army leaders met at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 18, 2017 for a command post huddle. Commanders discussed how to make command posts smaller, more mobile and survivable. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Von Marie Donato)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 12:11
|Photo ID:
|3107412
|VIRIN:
|170118-D-IV005-758
|Resolution:
|2541x1758
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
This work, Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle [Image 1 of 8], by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
