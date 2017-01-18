(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle

    Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Abigail Meyer 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland, left, commanding general, III Corps, and Lt. Gen. Patrick J. Donahue II, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Forces Command, walk through 1st Armored Division headquarters' command post at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Abigail Meyer)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 12:11
    Photo ID: 3107396
    VIRIN: 170118-D-IV005-329
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle

    Fort Bliss
    III Corps
    readiness
    U.S. Forces Command
    command post huddle

