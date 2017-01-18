Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland, commanding general, III Corps, asks a question during a command post huddle at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Von Marie Donato)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 12:11
|Photo ID:
|3107408
|VIRIN:
|170118-D-IV005-711
|Resolution:
|2572x1674
|Size:
|766.76 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle [Image 1 of 8], by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle
LEAVE A COMMENT