Spc. Larry Daughtry, 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, shows Maj. Gen. James Brown, deputy commanding general, Army National Guard, U.S. Army Forces Command, vehicle camouflage at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Abigail Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 12:11
|Photo ID:
|3107390
|VIRIN:
|170118-D-IV005-232
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
This work, Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle [Image 1 of 8], by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle
