    Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle [Image 4 of 8]

    Army senior leaders meet at Bliss for command post huddle

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Abigail Meyer 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Bunton, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, talks about command post equipment with Lt. Gen. Patrick J. Donahue II, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Forces Command, during a command post huddle at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Abigail Meyer)

    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    U.S. Forces Command
    command post huddle

