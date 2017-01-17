352 SOMXS enables global SOF support

U.S. Airmen from the 352d Special Operations Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch CV-22 Ospreys in the early morning Jan. 17, 2017 on RAF Mildenhall, England. From inspection to launch, maintenance Airmen from five career fields work night and day to ensure the CV-22 is prepared to deliver its one-of-a-kind combination of speed, range and operational flexibility for special operations missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Chris Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 07:40
|Photo ID:
|3106689
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-NC244-1021
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
