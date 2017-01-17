U.S. Airmen from the 352d Special Operations Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch CV-22 Ospreys in the early morning Jan. 17, 2017 on RAF Mildenhall, England. From inspection to launch, maintenance Airmen from five career fields work night and day to ensure the CV-22 is prepared to deliver its one-of-a-kind combination of speed, range and operational flexibility for special operations missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Chris Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 07:40 Photo ID: 3106689 VIRIN: 170117-F-NC244-1021 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 2.45 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 352 SOMXS enables global SOF support [Image 1 of 4], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.