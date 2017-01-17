352 SOMXS enables global SOF support

A CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing taxis past Airmen from the 352d Special Operations Maintenance Squadron prior to takeoff Jan. 17, 2017 on RAF Mildenhall, England. From the flightline to the cockpit, a combination of dedicated Airmen keep these CV-22s capable of supporting global special operations forces at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Chris Sullivan)

