U.S. Airmen from the 352d Special Operations Maintenance Squadron inspect a CV-22 refueling probe for leaks, cracks and deterioration prior to launch Jan. 17. 2017 on RAF Mildenhall, England. From pre-flight inspections to phase maintenance, 352 SOMXS personnel inspect these tiltrotor aircraft multiple times annually in support of an active, long-range special operations role. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Chris Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 07:40
|Photo ID:
|3106684
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-NC244-1028
|Resolution:
|6468x4620
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352 SOMXS enables global SOF support [Image 1 of 4], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
