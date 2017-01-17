352 SOMXS enables global SOF support

U.S. Airmen from the 352d Special Operations Maintenance Squadron inspect a CV-22 refueling probe for leaks, cracks and deterioration prior to launch Jan. 17. 2017 on RAF Mildenhall, England. From pre-flight inspections to phase maintenance, 352 SOMXS personnel inspect these tiltrotor aircraft multiple times annually in support of an active, long-range special operations role. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Chris Sullivan)

