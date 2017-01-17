352 SOMXS enables global SOF support

Crew chiefs from the 352d Special Operations Maintenance Squadron communicate with an aircrew from the 7th Special Operations Squadron as they prepare to startup a CV-22 Osprey Jan. 17, 2017 on RAF Mildenhall, England. Maintenance personnel and aircrew work closely together before and after every flight to keep the CV-22 capable of bringing a combination of speed and vertical-lift capability not met by any other existing fixed-or rotary-wing platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Chris Sullivan)

