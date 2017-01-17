(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    352 SOMXS enables global SOF support [Image 3 of 4]

    352 SOMXS enables global SOF support

    RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.17.2017

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    Crew chiefs from the 352d Special Operations Maintenance Squadron communicate with an aircrew from the 7th Special Operations Squadron as they prepare to startup a CV-22 Osprey Jan. 17, 2017 on RAF Mildenhall, England. Maintenance personnel and aircrew work closely together before and after every flight to keep the CV-22 capable of bringing a combination of speed and vertical-lift capability not met by any other existing fixed-or rotary-wing platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Chris Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 07:40
    Photo ID: 3106686
    VIRIN: 170117-F-NC244-1039
    Resolution: 6608x4720
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352 SOMXS enables global SOF support [Image 1 of 4], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CV-22: Osprey
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    352 SOMXS
    352 SOW
    352d Special Operations Wing

