Crew chiefs from the 352d Special Operations Maintenance Squadron communicate with an aircrew from the 7th Special Operations Squadron as they prepare to startup a CV-22 Osprey Jan. 17, 2017 on RAF Mildenhall, England. Maintenance personnel and aircrew work closely together before and after every flight to keep the CV-22 capable of bringing a combination of speed and vertical-lift capability not met by any other existing fixed-or rotary-wing platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Chris Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 07:40
|Photo ID:
|3106686
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-NC244-1039
|Resolution:
|6608x4720
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352 SOMXS enables global SOF support [Image 1 of 4], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT