Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 21:40 Photo ID: 3106327 VIRIN: 170116-M-TH981-011 Resolution: 1584x1052 Size: 725.93 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Waikiki MLK parade provides reminder of unity [Image 1 of 6], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.