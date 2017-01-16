HONOLULU — Alyssa Ryhn (left), a Castle High School student and National Arts Honor Society volunteer, paints the face of Bella Enos at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Unity Rally in Kapiolani Park, Jan. 16, 2017. The Hawaii Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition coordinated the annual parade and the rally that followed. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)
|01.16.2017
|01.18.2017 21:40
|3106316
|170116-M-TH981-001
|1052x1584
|545.84 KB
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Waikiki MLK parade provides reminder of unity [Image 1 of 6], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
