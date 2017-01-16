(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Waikiki MLK parade provides reminder of unity [Image 5 of 6]

    Waikiki MLK parade provides reminder of unity

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    HONOLULU — Lily-Ann Pierides (right), a Castle High School student and National Arts Honor Society volunteer, paints the face of Brooklyn Miller at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Unity Rally in Kapiolani Park, Jan. 16, 2017. The Hawaii Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition coordinated the annual parade and rally that followed. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waikiki MLK parade provides reminder of unity [Image 1 of 6], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

