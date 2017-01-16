Waikiki MLK parade provides reminder of unity

HONOLULU — A joint color guard marches in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade in Waikiki, Jan. 16, 2017. The parade, which ran from Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park to Kapiolani Park, included a unity rally. Attendees at the rally partook in food and entertainment at Kapiolani Park. The Hawaii Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition annually coordinates the parade and rally. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

