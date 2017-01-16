HONOLULU — Honolulu resident Kamalei Agustiro (in blue), joins the dancing crowd at the Kapiolani Park Bandstand during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Unity Rally, Jan. 16, 2017. The rally came after the annual parade, which ran from Ala Moana Beach Park’s Magic Island to Kapiolani Park. Attendees at the rally partook in food and entertainment at Kapiolani Park. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 21:40 Photo ID: 3106325 VIRIN: 170116-M-TH981-006 Resolution: 1584x1027 Size: 917.16 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Waikiki MLK parade provides reminder of unity [Image 1 of 6], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.