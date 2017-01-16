HONOLULU — Honolulu resident Kamalei Agustiro (in blue), joins the dancing crowd at the Kapiolani Park Bandstand during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Unity Rally, Jan. 16, 2017. The rally came after the annual parade, which ran from Ala Moana Beach Park’s Magic Island to Kapiolani Park. Attendees at the rally partook in food and entertainment at Kapiolani Park. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 21:40
|Photo ID:
|3106325
|VIRIN:
|170116-M-TH981-006
|Resolution:
|1584x1027
|Size:
|917.16 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Waikiki MLK parade provides reminder of unity [Image 1 of 6], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Waikiki MLK parade provides reminder of unity
LEAVE A COMMENT