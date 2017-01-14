U.S. Army Spc. Derek Gray, 220th Engineer Company, prepares to wrap excess chain, used to secure vehicles to the trucks in Festus, Mo., Jan. 14, 2017. These Citizen-Soldiers use these vehicles to clear roads of fallen trees and other debris. The Missouri National Guard is activated to assist emergency response agencies and are prepared to support relief agencies throughout the affected Missouri areas with missions that include stranded motorist assistance, emergency route clearance and access to emergency shelters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 12:34
|Photo ID:
|3105152
|VIRIN:
|170114-Z-EO575-005
|Resolution:
|2592x1728
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|FESTUS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Missouri Winter Storm [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
