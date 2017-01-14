U.S. Army Spc. Derek Gray, 220th Engineer Company, prepares to wrap excess chain, used to secure vehicles to the trucks in Festus, Mo., Jan. 14, 2017. These Citizen-Soldiers use these vehicles to clear roads of fallen trees and other debris. The Missouri National Guard is activated to assist emergency response agencies and are prepared to support relief agencies throughout the affected Missouri areas with missions that include stranded motorist assistance, emergency route clearance and access to emergency shelters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 12:34 Photo ID: 3105152 VIRIN: 170114-Z-EO575-005 Resolution: 2592x1728 Size: 1.58 MB Location: FESTUS, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Missouri Winter Storm [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.