(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Missouri Winter Storm [Image 4 of 6]

    2017 Missouri Winter Storm

    FESTUS, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    U.S. Army Spc. Larry Crumpton and Derek Gray, 220th Engineer Company, use wire to wrap excess chain used in securing vehicles to the trucks in Festus, Mo, Jan. 14, 2017. These Missouri National Guard Citizen-Soldiers use these vehicles to clear roads of fallen trees and other debris. The Missouri National Guard is activated to assist emergency response agencies and are prepared to support relief agencies throughout the affected Missouri areas with missions that include stranded motorist assistance, emergency route clearance and access to emergency shelters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 12:34
    Photo ID: 3105149
    VIRIN: 170114-Z-EO575-002
    Resolution: 1440x2159
    Size: 1000.99 KB
    Location: FESTUS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Missouri Winter Storm [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 Missouri Winter Storm
    2017 Missouri Winter Storm
    2017 Missouri Winter Storm
    2017 Missouri Winter Storm
    2017 Missouri Winter Storm
    2017 Missouri Winter Storm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    United States Army
    USA
    Army
    U.S. Army National Guard
    220th Engineer Company
    United States National Guard
    MOwinterstorm17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT