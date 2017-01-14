2017 Missouri Winter Storm

U.S. Army Spc. Cody Kemper and Osiris Nick, 220th Engineer Company, perform checks on fittings and air lines on their trucks to ensure the ice has not affected the readiness of the equipment in Festus, Mo., Jan. 14, 2017. These Citizen-Soldiers can use these vehicles to clear the roads of fallen trees and other debris. The Missouri National Guard is activated to assist emergency response agencies and are prepared to support relief agencies throughout the affected Missouri areas with missions that include stranded motorist assistance, emergency route clearance and access to emergency shelters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson)

