2017 Missouri Winter Storm

U.S. Army Sgt. Roderick Gilliam and Spc. Aaron Maue, 1035th Maintenance Company, connect a generator to the Festus Armory in case of a power outage so that coordination and planning can continue during the ice storm affecting the entire state in Festus, Mo., Jan. 14, 2017. The Missouri National Guard is activated to assist emergency response agencies and are prepared to support relief agencies throughout the affected Missouri areas with missions that include stranded motorist assistance, emergency route clearance and access to emergency shelters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson)

