    49th CES performs roadway repair [Image 2 of 5]

    49th CES performs roadway repair

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Airman Ilyana Escalona 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Senior Airman Jordan Lechner, a Pavements and Equipment craftsman, assigned to the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, cleans a square point shovel at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., January 17, 2017. Lechner is scraping off the asphalt while it is still fresh because once the asphalt begins to dry it will be nearly impossible to scrape it off. A utility break occurred under the roadway causing for the 49th CES to quickly respond and fix the problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 11:56
    Photo ID: 3105119
    VIRIN: 170117-F-NN403-012
    Resolution: 3907x2832
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th CES performs roadway repair [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    holloman afb

