Pavement and Equipment craftsmen, assigned to the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, level off soil in preparation to place fresh asphalt onto the roadway at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., January 17, 2017. A utility break occurred under the roadway causing for the 49th CES to quickly respond and fix the problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 11:56
|Photo ID:
|3105115
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-NN403-001
|Resolution:
|3552x2452
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AF, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 49th CES performs roadway repair [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT