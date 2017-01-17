Staff Sgt. John Hoyt and Senior Airman Jordan Lechner, Pavement and Equipment craftsmen, assigned to the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, shovel soil into a loader at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., January 17, 2017. In order for asphalt to be placed onto the surface, the soil underneath it must be as smooth as possible. A utility break occurred under the roadway causing for the 49th CES to quickly respond and fix the problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 11:56
|Photo ID:
|3105116
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-NN403-004
|Resolution:
|3552x2832
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 49th CES performs roadway repair [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
