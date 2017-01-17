49th CES performs roadway repair

Senior Airman Alec Bacon and Senior Airman Jordan Lechner, Pavement and Equipment craftsmen, assigned to the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, compact fresh asphalt with a heavy roller at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., January 17, 2017. After the broken utility line was replaced, the CE team came in and backfilled the hole topping it off with fresh asphalt. A utility break occurred under the roadway causing for the 49th CES to quickly respond and fix the problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

Date Posted: 01.18.2017