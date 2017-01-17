49th CES performs roadway repair

Senior Airman Alec Bacon, a Pavements and Equipment craftsman, assigned to the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, loosens up hardened soil at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., January 17, 2017. In order for asphalt to be placed onto the surface smoothly, the soil underneath it must be as smooth as possible. A utility break occurred under the roadway causing for the 49th CES to quickly respond and fix the problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

