Staff Sgt. Stephanie Garica, 5th Medical Operations Squadron NCO in charge of preventive dentistry, uses dental instruments at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. Dental technicians use scalers to throughly clean teeth and remove trapped food and plaque, which can cause tooth decay and gum disease. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 10:34
|Photo ID:
|3104601
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-UY190-0052
|Resolution:
|6470x4313
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5 MDG: Dental [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Jessica Weissman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT