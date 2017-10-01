(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5 MDG: Dental [Image 4 of 8]

    5 MDG: Dental

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman 

    5th Bomber Wing

    An Airman receives a dental cleaning at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. Dental polishing removes stains, plaque accumulation and increases aesthetics. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 10:34
    Photo ID: 3104596
    VIRIN: 170110-F-UY190-0039
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 MDG: Dental [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Jessica Weissman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    cleaning
    Dental

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT