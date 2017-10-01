(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    5 MDG: Dental [Image 8 of 8]

    5 MDG: Dental

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman 

    5th Bomber Wing

    Capt. Melissa Parra, 5th Medical Operations Squadron clinical flight commander, performs an examination on a patient at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. Examinations are helpful in determining gum health, and detecting oral cancer, and caries, better known as cavities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 10:34
    Photo ID: 3104585
    VIRIN: 170110-F-UY190-0021
    Resolution: 4266x6399
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 MDG: Dental [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Jessica Weissman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

