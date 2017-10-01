Dental cleaning supplies sit on a tray at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. Technicians use a sterilizing machine to ensure instruments are thoroughly clean between each patient. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 10:34
|Photo ID:
|3104587
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-UY190-0031
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5 MDG: Dental [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Jessica Weissman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT