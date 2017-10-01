(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5 MDG: Dental [Image 5 of 8]

    5 MDG: Dental

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman 

    5th Bomber Wing

    Staff Sgt. Stephanie Garica, 5th Medical Operations Squadron NCO in charge of preventive dentistry, conducts a cleaning at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. The 5th Medical Group dental clinic is preparing for Children's Dental Health Month, which promotes healthy habits to children. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 10:34
    Photo ID: 3104593
    VIRIN: 170110-F-UY190-0034
    Resolution: 5268x3512
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 MDG: Dental [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Jessica Weissman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental
    5 MDG: Dental

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    cleaning
    Dental

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT