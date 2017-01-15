JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade

Airman First Class James Horne (left center) and Staff Sgt. Kathryn Cisler (right center), 779th Medical Operations Squadron, train alongside Sailors and Soldiers to simulate first response treatment of a dummy dressed as a military member in the District of Columbia, Jan. 15, 2017. Horne and Cisler are in one of the multiple roving medical teams that will stand ready for any medical emergencies that may occur during the presidential inauguration parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)

