    JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade [Image 2 of 3]

    JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Yanik 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class James Horne (left center) and Staff Sgt. Kathryn Cisler (right center), 779th Medical Operations Squadron, train alongside Sailors and Soldiers to simulate first response treatment of a dummy dressed as a military member in the District of Columbia, Jan. 15, 2017. Horne and Cisler are in one of the multiple roving medical teams that will stand ready for any medical emergencies that may occur during the presidential inauguration parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)

    USAF
    AFDW
    Washington D.C.
    Joint Task Force National Capital Region
    Great Tradition
    58th Presidential Inauguration parade
    Trump Inauguration
    America Airmen

