Airman First Class James Horne (left center) and Staff Sgt. Kathryn Cisler (right center), 779th Medical Operations Squadron, train alongside Sailors and Soldiers to simulate first response treatment of a dummy dressed as a military member in the District of Columbia, Jan. 15, 2017. Horne and Cisler are in one of the multiple roving medical teams that will stand ready for any medical emergencies that may occur during the presidential inauguration parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3104513
|VIRIN:
|170115-F-DO192-2001
|Resolution:
|3580x2777
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade
LEAVE A COMMENT