Airmen from the National Capitol Region form a cordon along Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown District of Columbia, Jan. 15, 2017. The Airmen spent several hours over the weekend rehearsing for the upcoming presidential inauguration parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3104514
|VIRIN:
|170115-F-DO192-2000
|Resolution:
|3031x2666
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT