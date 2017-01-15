(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade [Image 1 of 3]

    JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Yanik 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the National Capitol Region form a cordon along Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown District of Columbia, Jan. 15, 2017. The Airmen spent several hours over the weekend rehearsing for the upcoming presidential inauguration parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:56
    Photo ID: 3104514
    VIRIN: 170115-F-DO192-2000
    Resolution: 3031x2666
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFDW
    Washington D.C.
    Joint Task Force National Capital Region
    Great Tradition
    58th Presidential Inauguration parade
    Trump Inauguration
    America Airmen

