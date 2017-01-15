JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade

Airmen from the National Capitol Region form a cordon along Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown District of Columbia, Jan. 15, 2017. The Airmen spent several hours over the weekend rehearsing for the upcoming presidential inauguration parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)

