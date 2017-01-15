JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade

Airman First Class Christopher Lemus, 11th Wing commander’s executive administration technician, stands at parade rest during a rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade in downtown District of Columbia, Jan. 15, 2017. Lemus is one of the hundreds of Airmen who will represent the U.S. Air Force during the presidential inauguration parade scheduled to take place Jan. 20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)

