    JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade [Image 3 of 3]

    JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Yanik 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Christopher Lemus, 11th Wing commander’s executive administration technician, stands at parade rest during a rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade in downtown District of Columbia, Jan. 15, 2017. Lemus is one of the hundreds of Airmen who will represent the U.S. Air Force during the presidential inauguration parade scheduled to take place Jan. 20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:56
    Photo ID: 3104510
    VIRIN: 170115-F-DO192-2002
    Resolution: 2337x1874
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

