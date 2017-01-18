JBA, NCR Airmen rehearse roles for Inauguration parade

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joseph Yanik | Airman First Class James Horne (left center) and Staff Sgt. Kathryn Cisler (right...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Joseph Yanik | Airman First Class James Horne (left center) and Staff Sgt. Kathryn Cisler (right center), 779th Medical Operations Squadron, train alongside Sailors and Soldiers to simulate first response treatment of a dummy dressed as a military member in the District of Columbia, Jan. 15, 2017. Horne and Cisler are in one of the multiple roving medical teams that will stand ready for any medical emergencies that may occur during the presidential inauguration parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik) see less | View Image Page

More than 330 Airmen from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and throughout the National Capital Region spent several hours rehearsing for the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., the morning of Jan. 15, 2017.



Some of the Airmen practiced forming a cordon along several street blocks on Pennsylvania Avenue, northwest of the U.S. Capitol. This area of downtown is part of the route President Obama, president-elect Donald Trump and their families will travel together during the inauguration parade scheduled to take place Jan. 20.



Staff Sgt. Christian Kampe, 11th Security Forces Squadron, was one of the Airmen who formed up on Pennsylvania Avenue.



“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the Air Force,” Kampe said. “It’s pretty exciting!”



Not all of the Airmen had the role of forming a cordon on Pennsylvania Avenue. Several aerospace medical technicians from the 779th Medical Operations Squadron, including Staff Sgt. Kathryn Cisler, were part of multiple roving medical teams who stood up seven aid stations along the parade route in the event of medical emergencies during the parade.



“The weeks of preparation and the early hours for training really put in perspective how important the event is,” Cisler said. “I feel it will definitely be something that I, and maybe everyone, can look back on and say we were there and were able to be a part of something few get to experience.”



The Airmen from the National Capital Region are just some of the U.S. Air Force members to participate in the historic event on Jan. 20. Making up part of the 4th division of the parade procession will be Air Force academy cadets, Air National Guardsmen, Air Force members of the senior staff element, band, color guard and Reserve.



They will join thousands of other parade participants from other branches of the U.S. military, first responders, veterans groups, high school and university marching bands, according to the president-elect Donald Trump’s presidential inaugural committee.