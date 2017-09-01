1AD tankers train with Jordanian Armed Forces

Members of the 60th Armor Brigade, 3rd Armor Division, Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army and Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division pose in front of the 60th Armor Division headquarters in Jordan Jan. 9, 2017. The group had recently completed a joint training exercise to develop the planning skills of NCOs from Jordan and the U.S. in order to foster interoperability between the two countries militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Upsall)

