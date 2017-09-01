(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1AD tankers train with Jordanian Armed Forces [Image 1 of 12]

    1AD tankers train with Jordanian Armed Forces

    JORDAN

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Upsall 

    U.S. Army Central

    Members of the 60th Armor Brigade, 3rd Armor Division, Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army and Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division pose in front of the 60th Armor Division headquarters in Jordan Jan. 9, 2017. The group had recently completed a joint training exercise to develop the planning skills of NCOs from Jordan and the U.S. in order to foster interoperability between the two countries militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Upsall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 02:33
    Photo ID: 3100688
    VIRIN: 160109-A-LY282-006
    Resolution: 3575x2323
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD tankers train with Jordanian Armed Forces [Image 1 of 12], by SFC Kenneth Upsall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

