    USS Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Makin Island Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.12.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 12, 2016) – Lance Cpl. Jonathan Salinas, from Phoenix, Arizona, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced) exits the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) flight deck following flight operations. Makin Island is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise with Amphibious Squadron Five and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Clark Lane/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 13:33
    Photo ID: 3100262
    VIRIN: 160812-N-EW322-170
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAKIN ISLAND
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163

