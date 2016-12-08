PACIFIC OCEAN (August 12, 2016) – Lance Cpl. Jonathan Salinas, from Phoenix, Arizona, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced) exits the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) flight deck following flight operations. Makin Island is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise with Amphibious Squadron Five and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Clark Lane/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 13:33
|Photo ID:
|3100262
|VIRIN:
|160812-N-EW322-170
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
