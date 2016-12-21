Makin Island Alligator Dagger Helicopter Raid

161221-N-LI768-289

GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 21, 2016) Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Ridge Runners of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Exercise Alligator Dagger. The unilateral exercise is designed to provide an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Makin Island is deployed as part of the Makin Island ARG to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer/Released)

