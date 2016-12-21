(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Makin Island Alligator Dagger Helicopter Raid [Image 5 of 5]

    Makin Island Alligator Dagger Helicopter Raid

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Langer 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    161221-N-LI768-289
    GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 21, 2016) Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Ridge Runners of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Exercise Alligator Dagger. The unilateral exercise is designed to provide an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Makin Island is deployed as part of the Makin Island ARG to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 13:32
    Photo ID: 3100256
    VIRIN: 161221-N-LI768-289
    Resolution: 4315x3152
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Alligator Dagger Helicopter Raid [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Makin Island Flight Operations
    USS Makin Island Operations
    USS Makin Island Operations
    Alligator Dagger Night Flight Ops
    Makin Island Alligator Dagger Helicopter Raid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MAKIN ISLAND
    U.S. NAVY
    U. S. Marine Corps
    MV-22
    ALLIGATOR DAGGER
    NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS FORCES
    MAKIN ARG
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced)
    U. S. 5th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT