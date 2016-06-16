160616-N-LI768-012

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 16, 2016) – USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Commanding Officer Jon P. Rodgers observes flight operations from the bridge. Makin Island is conducting training evolutions off the coast of Southern California in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin M. Langer/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Operations [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.