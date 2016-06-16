(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Makin Island Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.16.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Langer 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    160616-N-LI768-012
    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 16, 2016) – USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Commanding Officer Jon P. Rodgers observes flight operations from the bridge. Makin Island is conducting training evolutions off the coast of Southern California in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin M. Langer/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 13:33
    Photo ID: 3100259
    VIRIN: 160616-N-LI768-012
    Resolution: 2944x1968
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Operations [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAKIN ISLAND

