160116-N-QE566-004
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2016) Lt. Jocelyn Roman stands watch in the combat information center aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin Colbert/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 13:32
|Photo ID:
|3100258
|VIRIN:
|160116-N-QE566-004
|Resolution:
|2002x3000
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island Operations [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT