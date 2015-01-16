(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Makin Island Operations

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    160116-N-QE566-004
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2016) Lt. Jocelyn Roman stands watch in the combat information center aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin Colbert/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Operations [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAKIN ISLAND

