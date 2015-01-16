160116-N-QE566-004

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2016) Lt. Jocelyn Roman stands watch in the combat information center aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin Colbert/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2015 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 13:32 Photo ID: 3100258 VIRIN: 160116-N-QE566-004 Resolution: 2002x3000 Size: 1.7 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Operations [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.