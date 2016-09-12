161209-N-LI768-294GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 9, 2016) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Ridge Runners” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced) lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during exercise Alligator Dagger. Alligator Dagger is an amphibious exercise with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aimed at increasing proficiency and enabling the force to train for amphibious operations within the 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin M. Langer/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 13:32 Photo ID: 3100257 VIRIN: 161209-N-LI768-294 Resolution: 4227x3019 Size: 1.62 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alligator Dagger Night Flight Ops [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.