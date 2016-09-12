(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alligator Dagger Night Flight Ops [Image 4 of 5]

    Alligator Dagger Night Flight Ops

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.09.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Langer 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    161209-N-LI768-294GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 9, 2016) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Ridge Runners” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced) lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during exercise Alligator Dagger. Alligator Dagger is an amphibious exercise with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aimed at increasing proficiency and enabling the force to train for amphibious operations within the 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin M. Langer/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 13:32
    Photo ID: 3100257
    VIRIN: 161209-N-LI768-294
    Resolution: 4227x3019
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alligator Dagger Night Flight Ops [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

