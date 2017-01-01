USS SOMERSET, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) Marines and Sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gather on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) for a “steel beach” picnic and talent show while afloat in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 31, 2016. In conjunction with the talent show, Marines and Sailors also participated in various small gaming events and a barbecued meal. The MKI/ARG is currently afloat in the Gulf of Aden in support of regional security and stability within U.S. 5th Fleet’s area of operations as part of their Western Pacific 16-2 deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 02:59 Photo ID: 3100065 VIRIN: 170101-M-GM943-076 Resolution: 5634x3756 Size: 1.02 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fun under the Sun – USS Somerset, 11th MEU enjoy day at the “steel” beach [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.