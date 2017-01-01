Fun under the Sun – USS Somerset, 11th MEU enjoy day at the “steel” beach

USS SOMERSET, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) A Sailor passes a football to a fellow service member during a “steel beach” picnic held aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), while afloat in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 31, 2016. Ship recreational events like this allow for forward-deployed Marines and Sailors to come together and enjoy a brief respite from the rigors of the daily operational tempo on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

