USS SOMERSET, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) A Sailor passes a football to a fellow service member during a “steel beach” picnic held aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), while afloat in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 31, 2016. Ship recreational events like this allow for forward-deployed Marines and Sailors to come together and enjoy a brief respite from the rigors of the daily operational tempo on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 02:59
|Photo ID:
|3100055
|VIRIN:
|170101-M-GM943-022
|Resolution:
|4599x3066
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fun under the Sun – USS Somerset, 11th MEU enjoy day at the “steel” beach [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
