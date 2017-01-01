(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fun under the Sun – USS Somerset, 11th MEU enjoy day at the “steel” beach [Image 5 of 5]

    Fun under the Sun – USS Somerset, 11th MEU enjoy day at the “steel” beach

    GULF OF ADEN

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS SOMERSET, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) A Sailor passes a football to a fellow service member during a “steel beach” picnic held aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), while afloat in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 31, 2016. Ship recreational events like this allow for forward-deployed Marines and Sailors to come together and enjoy a brief respite from the rigors of the daily operational tempo on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 02:59
    Photo ID: 3100055
    VIRIN: 170101-M-GM943-022
    Resolution: 4599x3066
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fun under the Sun – USS Somerset, 11th MEU enjoy day at the “steel” beach [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Central Command
    CentCom
    USMC
    steel beach
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    5th Fleet
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    CLB-11
    VMM-163
    BLT 1/4
    USS Somerset
    LPD-25
    WestPac 16-2
    Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn 4th Marines
    Western Pacific 16-2 deployment
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Rein)

