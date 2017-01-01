USS SOMERSET, Gulf of Aden (December 31, 2016) Capt. Kirby Mills, Headquarters and Support Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs a song for Marines and Sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU, during a talent show and barbecue as part of a “steel beach” picnic held on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) while afloat in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 31, 2016. During the talent show, Marines and Sailors performed live music for the crewmembers and Marines of the USS Somerset as they took part in friendly gaming competitions and relished in a barbecue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 02:59 Photo ID: 3100062 VIRIN: 170101-M-GM943-049 Resolution: 5643x3762 Size: 1.19 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fun under the Sun – USS Somerset, 11th MEU enjoy day at the “steel” beach [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.