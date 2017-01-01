Fun under the Sun – USS Somerset, 11th MEU enjoy day at the “steel” beach

USS SOMERSET, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) A sailor with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drives a golf ball during a “steel beach” picnic on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) while afloat in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 31, 2016. In anticipation for the New Year, Marines and Sailors aboard the Somerset socialized with one another during the event, playing games, experiencing live music performed by fellow service members, and enjoyed hamburgers, hot dogs, and beverages. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

