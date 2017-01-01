USS SOMERSET, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) Lance Cpl. Andrew Coules, an artilleryman with Battery A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sings and plays guitar for fellow Marines and Sailors during a talent show and barbecue as part of a “steel beach” picnic held on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) while afloat in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 31, 2016. During the event, the service members came together enjoying food, games, and each other’s company to celebrate the New Year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 02:59 Photo ID: 3100059 VIRIN: 170101-M-GM943-043 Resolution: 5461x3641 Size: 1.2 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fun under the Sun – USS Somerset, 11th MEU enjoy day at the “steel” beach [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.