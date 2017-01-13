Maintainer-turned-fighter-pilot puts new skills to the test

Capt. David, 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Lasal, 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, salute one another before a night mission Jan. 13, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. David enlisted in the Air Force in 2004 as an F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics specialist and now flies the same airframe he used to be a maintainer for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
